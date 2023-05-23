Yelp Inc. (YELP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YELP is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YELP is $33.67, which is $2.1 above the current price. The public float for YELP is 66.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YELP on May 23, 2023 was 576.82K shares.

YELP) stock’s latest price update

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 32.74. However, the company has seen a 6.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that Activist Investor Calls on Yelp to Explore Sale

YELP’s Market Performance

YELP’s stock has risen by 6.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.57% and a quarterly rise of 7.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Yelp Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.00% for YELP stock, with a simple moving average of 2.95% for the last 200 days.

YELP Trading at 9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.73. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw 18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Eaton Sam, who sale 10,181 shares at the price of $32.31 back on May 22. After this action, Eaton Sam now owns 216,165 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $328,923 using the latest closing price.

Orr Carmen, the Chief People Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $32.31 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Orr Carmen is holding 101,006 shares at $258,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yelp Inc. (YELP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.