Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is $8.77, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for YSG is 361.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YSG on May 23, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

YSG) stock’s latest price update

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)’s stock price has soared by 6.81 in relation to previous closing price of 0.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YSG’s Market Performance

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a 3.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.77% drop in the past month, and a -25.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for YSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.87% for YSG’s stock, with a -24.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YSG Trading at -20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9036. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -34.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.06 for the present operating margin

+67.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at -22.00. The total capital return value is set at -15.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.07. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.73. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.