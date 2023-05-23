What Recent Market Trends Mean for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s (XERS) Stock

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has seen a 3.87% increase in the past week, with a 27.71% gain in the past month, and a 136.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.75% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 85.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XERS is 1.30.

The public float for XERS is 132.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on May 23, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.72relation to previous closing price of 2.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XERS Trading at 45.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +28.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +143.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. saw 121.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Edick Paul R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Dec 13. After this action, Edick Paul R now owns 1,528,064 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc., valued at $29,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.97 for the present operating margin

+69.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stands at -85.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.55. Equity return is now at value -152.30, with -24.20 for asset returns.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 438.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.42. Total debt to assets is 57.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.