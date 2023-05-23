Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is 9.48x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WES is 2.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is $32.29, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for WES is 380.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On May 23, 2023, WES’s average trading volume was 994.14K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

WES) stock’s latest price update

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.86 in comparison to its previous close of 26.81, however, the company has experienced a 1.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WES’s Market Performance

WES’s stock has risen by 1.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.15% and a quarterly drop of -3.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Western Midstream Partners LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for WES’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

WES Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw -0.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $25.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 190,281,578 shares at $252,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.