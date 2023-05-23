Weibo Corporation (WB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 17.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WB is at 0.52.

The public float for WB is 129.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume for WB on May 23, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stock saw an increase of -4.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.18% and a quarterly increase of -20.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.90% for Weibo Corporation (WB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.16% for WB’s stock, with a -7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WB Trading at -4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corporation (WB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.