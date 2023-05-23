Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WMG stock has gone down by -0.34%, with a monthly decline of -15.68% and a quarterly plunge of -17.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for Warner Music Group Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.88% for WMG’s stock, with a -13.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.09x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) by analysts is $33.14, which is $8.1 above the current market price. The public float for WMG is 114.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of WMG was 1.53M shares.

The stock price of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) has jumped by 2.46 compared to previous close of 25.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Warner Music Group to Cut 4% of Workforce

WMG Trading at -12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.63. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -25.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Benet Lincoln E, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Feb 24. After this action, Benet Lincoln E now owns 349,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $964,200 using the latest closing price.

Benet Lincoln E, the Director of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Benet Lincoln E is holding 379,341 shares at $640,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+42.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +9.19. The total capital return value is set at 18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.97. Equity return is now at value 202.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,640.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 51.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,613.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.