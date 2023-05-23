Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.16 compared to its previous closing price of 13.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Right Now?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VYGR is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VYGR is $13.67, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for VYGR is 32.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume for VYGR on May 23, 2023 was 403.79K shares.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR’s stock has seen a 33.17% increase for the week, with a 73.78% rise in the past month and a 94.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.97% for VYGR’s stock, with a 97.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VYGR Trading at 65.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.93%, as shares surge +79.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +33.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw 127.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Sandrock Alfred, who sale 7,437 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Apr 03. After this action, Sandrock Alfred now owns 214,618 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $58,232 using the latest closing price.

Swartz Robin, the Chief Operating Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,259 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Swartz Robin is holding 71,617 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189.81 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -190.29. The total capital return value is set at -41.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.97.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 22.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.