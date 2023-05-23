Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.11x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) by analysts is $12.20, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 65.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.97% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SEAT was 474.29K shares.

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has increased by 2.74 when compared to last closing price of 7.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT’s stock has fallen by -17.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.69% and a quarterly drop of -0.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Vivid Seats Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for SEAT’s stock, with a -0.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEAT Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -17.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.00. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 7.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,801 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Apr 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 54,909 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $13,219 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 1,145 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 35,230 shares at $8,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.