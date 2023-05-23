Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) by analysts is $46.29, which is $21.53 above the current market price. The public float for VRDN is 39.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.79% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of VRDN was 591.30K shares.

VRDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) has increased by 7.23 when compared to last closing price of 23.09.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRDN’s Market Performance

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has seen a 5.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.55% decline in the past month and a -23.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.23% for VRDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for VRDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.42% for the last 200 days.

VRDN Trading at -6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.68. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw -15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $25.37 back on Apr 12. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 259,500 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $101,479 using the latest closing price.

Myers Scott Dunseth, the Chief Executive Officer of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $29.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Myers Scott Dunseth is holding 255,500 shares at $160,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7579.23 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -7329.23. Equity return is now at value -89.10, with -48.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.