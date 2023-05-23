Valvoline Inc. (VVV) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is 61.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVV is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Valvoline Inc. (VVV) is $41.60, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for VVV is 165.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On May 23, 2023, VVV’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) has surged by 0.03 when compared to previous closing price of 38.73, but the company has seen a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VVV’s Market Performance

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has seen a 0.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.71% gain in the past month and a 12.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for VVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.78% for VVV stock, with a simple moving average of 20.33% for the last 200 days.

VVV Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.16. In addition, Valvoline Inc. saw 18.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from Matheys Heidi J., who sale 2,546 shares at the price of $38.64 back on May 12. After this action, Matheys Heidi J. now owns 37,159 shares of Valvoline Inc., valued at $98,377 using the latest closing price.

Matheys Heidi J., the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Valvoline Inc., sale 5,823 shares at $35.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Matheys Heidi J. is holding 37,159 shares at $205,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+38.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc. stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85.

Based on Valvoline Inc. (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 699.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.49. Total debt to assets is 62.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 634.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.