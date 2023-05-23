UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 5.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/22/22 that Phoenix Suns dealt to mortgage lender and former Michigan State basketball player Mat Ishbia for NBA-record $4 billion: report

Is It Worth Investing in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is above average at 58.24x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UWMC is $4.70, which is -$0.25 below than the current price. The public float for UWMC is 88.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.59% of that float. The average trading volume of UWMC on May 23, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

UWMC’s Market Performance

The stock of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has seen a -4.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.78% drop in the past month, and a 18.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for UWMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.67% for UWMC’s stock, with a 17.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UWMC Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UWMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UWMC fell by -4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, UWM Holdings Corporation saw 49.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UWMC starting from Czubak Kelly, who purchase 2,439 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Nov 21. After this action, Czubak Kelly now owns 5,316 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation, valued at $9,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UWMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.30 for the present operating margin

+85.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for UWM Holdings Corporation stands at +2.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), the company’s capital structure generated 6,812.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.55. Total debt to assets is 71.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,078.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In summary, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.