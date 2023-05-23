Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.

The public float for URG is 216.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URG on May 23, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has jumped by 4.39 compared to previous close of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

URG’s Market Performance

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a 1.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.98% rise in the past month, and a -6.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.91% for URG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.19% for URG’s stock, with a -13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

URG Trading at 6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9270. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from Chang Robby Sai Kit, who sale 24,500 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Jan 30. After this action, Chang Robby Sai Kit now owns 63,366 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $31,367 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 175,500 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $224,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.