Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is $11.64, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPWK on May 23, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) has increased by 5.11 when compared to last closing price of 8.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPWK’s Market Performance

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has seen a 4.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.47% decline in the past month and a -26.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.46% for UPWK’s stock, with a -33.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPWK Trading at -13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.48. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 2,572 shares at the price of $8.36 back on May 22. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 14,036 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $21,507 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 22,946 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 986,352 shares at $188,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.