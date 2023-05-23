Union Pacific Corporation’s (UNP) Stock: A 0.30% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has gone down by -0.68% for the week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month and a 2.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for UNP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for UNP’s stock, with a -4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Right Now?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNP is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNP is $219.22, which is $20.45 above the current price. The public float for UNP is 607.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNP on May 23, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

UNP) stock’s latest price update

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.34relation to previous closing price of 198.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UNP Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNP fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.59. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNP starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $213.00 back on Feb 27. After this action, Whited Elizabeth F now owns 39,080 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $532,500 using the latest closing price.

Finley Teresa, the Director of Union Pacific Corporation, purchase 1,380 shares at $188.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Finley Teresa is holding 1,380 shares at $259,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

+44.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +28.13. The total capital return value is set at 21.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 57.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 287.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.19. Total debt to assets is 52.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.