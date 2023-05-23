Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Paycom Software Inc.’s (PAYC) Stock

In the past week, PAYC stock has gone up by 7.42%, with a monthly decline of -4.55% and a quarterly plunge of -4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Paycom Software Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) by analysts is $365.68, which is $84.72 above the current market price. The public float for PAYC is 48.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of PAYC was 533.99K shares.

PAYC) stock’s latest price update

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.46relation to previous closing price of 289.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that More Bosses Order Workers Back to the Office

PAYC Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $280.06. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Clark Jason D., who sale 1,070 shares at the price of $278.33 back on Mar 15. After this action, Clark Jason D. now owns 4,741 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $297,813 using the latest closing price.

PETERS FREDERICK C II, the Director of Paycom Software Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $371.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that PETERS FREDERICK C II is holding 15,778 shares at $371,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.