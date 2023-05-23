Understanding the 6.01% Volatility Levels of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s (BBIO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, BBIO stock has gone down by -7.61%, with a monthly decline of -13.66% and a quarterly surge of 15.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for BBIO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is $28.30, which is $14.96 above the current market price. The public float for BBIO is 107.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIO on May 23, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

BBIO) stock’s latest price update

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.07 in relation to its previous close of 13.72. However, the company has experienced a -7.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/28/21 that BridgeBio Rallies After Its Worst Trading Day. Stocktwits Mentions Are Rising.

BBIO Trading at -6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIO fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. saw 79.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIO starting from Kumar Neil, who sale 51,552 shares at the price of $14.01 back on May 17. After this action, Kumar Neil now owns 4,813,197 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., valued at $722,218 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENSON BRIAN C, the Secretary, Treasurer & CFO of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., sale 24,424 shares at $14.01 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that STEPHENSON BRIAN C is holding 36,408 shares at $342,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-603.28 for the present operating margin

+89.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stands at -619.70. The total capital return value is set at -69.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.05. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with -59.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.