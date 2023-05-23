Understanding the 4.79% Volatility Levels of CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has gone up by 3.20% for the week, with a -9.93% drop in the past month and a -20.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.79% for CVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.31% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of -21.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is above average at 4.52x. The 36-month beta value for CVI is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVI is $31.80, which is $7.49 above than the current price. The public float for CVI is 29.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.72% of that float. The average trading volume of CVI on May 23, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CVI) stock’s latest price update

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 25.42. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVI Trading at -11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw -20.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.44 for the present operating margin

+10.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 41.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.05. Equity return is now at value 89.20, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), the company’s capital structure generated 309.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.61. Total debt to assets is 39.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 306.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.