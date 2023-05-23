Understanding the 3.84% Volatility Levels of Mirion Technologies Inc.’s (MIR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen a 4.65% increase in the past week, with a -6.75% drop in the past month, and a -16.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for MIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.28% for MIR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MIR is $10.50, which is $2.63 above the current price. The public float for MIR is 174.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on May 23, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) has jumped by 2.74 compared to previous close of 7.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MIR Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Charterhouse General Partners, who sale 9,786,153 shares at the price of $8.64 back on Mar 07. After this action, Charterhouse General Partners now owns 14,960,702 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $84,601,293 using the latest closing price.

GSAM Holdings LLC, the Director of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $6.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GSAM Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at $16,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.60. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 30.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.