Understanding the 3.55% Volatility Levels of Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (OWL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has gone down by -0.10% for the week, with a -6.15% drop in the past month and a -19.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.55% for OWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for OWL stock, with a simple moving average of -8.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) is above average at 425.83x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OWL is $14.54, which is $4.23 above than the current price. The public float for OWL is 428.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume of OWL on May 23, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

OWL) stock’s latest price update

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 10.07. However, the company has seen a -0.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/04/22 that Blue Owl Stock Is Higher as Earnings Beat Forecasts

OWL Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc. saw -3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OWL starting from Blue Pool Capital Ltd, who sale 119,000 shares at the price of $12.15 back on Aug 24. After this action, Blue Pool Capital Ltd now owns 43,396,043 shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc., valued at $1,445,850 using the latest closing price.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Blue Owl Capital Inc., sale 165,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Blue Pool Capital Ltd is holding 43,515,043 shares at $1,980,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.