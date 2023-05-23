Understanding the 2.29% Volatility Levels of GoDaddy Inc.’s (GDDY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has gone up by 1.21% for the week, with a -6.24% drop in the past month and a -4.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for GDDY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for GDDY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is above average at 34.83x. The 36-month beta value for GDDY is also noteworthy at 0.98.

The public float for GDDY is 152.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of GDDY on May 23, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

GDDY) stock’s latest price update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)’s stock price has increased by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 71.54. However, the company has seen a 1.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

GDDY Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.48. In addition, GoDaddy Inc. saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from Lau Michele, who sale 277 shares at the price of $74.96 back on May 02. After this action, Lau Michele now owns 80,322 shares of GoDaddy Inc., valued at $20,763 using the latest closing price.

Daddario Nick, the Chief Accounting Officer of GoDaddy Inc., sale 90 shares at $74.96 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Daddario Nick is holding 21,063 shares at $6,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDDY

Equity return is now at value -93.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.