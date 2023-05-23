UGI Corporation (UGI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 28.03, however, the company has experienced a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UGI Corporation (UGI) is $40.40, which is $12.04 above the current market price. The public float for UGI is 208.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on May 23, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

The stock of UGI Corporation (UGI) has seen a 0.32% increase in the past week, with a -18.95% drop in the past month, and a -25.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for UGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.77% for UGI’s stock, with a -22.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UGI Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -17.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.44. In addition, UGI Corporation saw -23.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from HERMANCE FRANK S, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, HERMANCE FRANK S now owns 465,000 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $495,210 using the latest closing price.

Gaudiosi Monica M, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of UGI Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gaudiosi Monica M is holding 61,109 shares at $2,648,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corporation stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on UGI Corporation (UGI), the company’s capital structure generated 121.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.87. Total debt to assets is 41.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UGI Corporation (UGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.