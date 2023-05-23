UDR Inc. (UDR) Stock Sees a0.77 Increase

In the past week, UDR stock has gone down by -1.45%, with a monthly decline of -2.12% and a quarterly plunge of -7.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for UDR Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.47% for UDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is 133.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UDR is 0.74.

The average price recommended by analysts for UDR Inc. (UDR) is $45.63, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for UDR is 323.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. On May 23, 2023, UDR’s average trading volume was 2.32M shares.

UDR) stock’s latest price update

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 40.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UDR Trading at 0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.82. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 4.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.44 back on Nov 23. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 984,716 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $808,784 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UDR Inc. (UDR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.