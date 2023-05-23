Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.04 in relation to its previous close of 16.45. However, the company has experienced a 3.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for TVTX is $27.23, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for TVTX is 63.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.41% of that float. The average trading volume for TVTX on May 23, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX’s stock has seen a 3.73% increase for the week, with a -20.16% drop in the past month and a -20.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.43% for Travere Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.80% for TVTX stock, with a simple moving average of -23.00% for the last 200 days.

TVTX Trading at -14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Calvin Sandra, who sale 122 shares at the price of $16.12 back on May 11. After this action, Calvin Sandra now owns 42,247 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,967 using the latest closing price.

REED ELIZABETH E, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 825 shares at $16.59 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that REED ELIZABETH E is holding 56,611 shares at $13,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -236.10, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.