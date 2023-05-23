Trading Update: CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock Endures 1.55% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, CME stock has gone down by -1.32%, with a monthly decline of -4.11% and a quarterly plunge of -3.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for CME Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for CME’s stock, with a 0.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 23.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $201.14, which is $25.38 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On May 23, 2023, CME’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has plunge by 0.06relation to previous closing price of 181.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

CME Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.18. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 195 shares at the price of $186.45 back on Mar 28. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 250,063 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $36,337 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 298 shares at $185.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 249,869 shares at $55,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CME Group Inc. (CME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.