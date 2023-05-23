Trading Update: Bank OZK (OZK) Stock Endures 4.48% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has gone up by 8.17% for the week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month and a -23.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.48% for OZK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.49% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bank OZK (OZK) by analysts is $41.63, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 120.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.06% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of OZK was 2.19M shares.

OZK) stock’s latest price update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.17 in relation to its previous close of 34.97. However, the company has experienced a 8.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

OZK Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.60. In addition, Bank OZK saw -10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.