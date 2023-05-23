Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has gone up by 7.73% for the week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month and a -0.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.47% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.27% for TOPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is $3.00, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 2.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOPS on May 23, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

The stock price of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) has jumped by 5.82 compared to previous close of 0.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS rose by +11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7234. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -39.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.59. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.84. Total debt to assets is 55.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.