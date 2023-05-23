The Volatility of Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) Stock: A 18.90% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has gone up by 18.90% for the week, with a 16.47% rise in the past month and a -35.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.95% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.56% for WBX’s stock, with a -29.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is $7.33, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 36.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.60% of that float. On May 23, 2023, WBX’s average trading volume was 612.59K shares.

WBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) has increased by 12.22 when compared to last closing price of 3.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

WBX Trading at 9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +27.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +18.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw 11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.