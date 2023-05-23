The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has decreased by -0.92 when compared to last closing price of 232.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis Bought Up Shares

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is 28.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is $253.58, which is $22.41 above the current market price. The public float for SHW is 237.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On May 23, 2023, SHW’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW’s stock has seen a 1.78% increase for the week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month and a 3.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for The Sherwin-Williams Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.03% for SHW’s stock, with a 0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHW Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.40. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 76.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.