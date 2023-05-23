The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) Stock

The stock of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has gone up by 17.39% for the week, with a 43.26% rise in the past month and a 11.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.48% for LMND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.29% for LMND’s stock, with a -2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is $18.35, which is -$1.56 below the current market price. The public float for LMND is 48.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LMND on May 23, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

LMND) stock’s latest price update

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.13 compared to its previous closing price of 15.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/21 that Insure-Tech Firm Lemonade to Offer Car Insurance

LMND Trading at 31.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +52.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.03. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from BIXBY TIMOTHY E, who sale 1,945 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Mar 07. After this action, BIXBY TIMOTHY E now owns 270,055 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $29,058 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 663 shares at $14.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 48,322 shares at $9,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -154.62. The total capital return value is set at -29.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.14. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc. (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 4.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.90. Total debt to assets is 2.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lemonade Inc. (LMND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.