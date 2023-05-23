The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (IAS) Stock

In the past week, IAS stock has gone up by 13.22%, with a monthly gain of 16.13% and a quarterly surge of 58.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.36% for IAS’s stock, with a 67.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 158.92x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IAS is $19.89, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.97% of that float. The average trading volume for IAS on May 23, 2023 was 698.47K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has soared by 4.07 in relation to previous closing price of 16.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

IAS Trading at 18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 100.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 11,500,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on May 12. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 82,880,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $172,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SHARMA TOM, the Chief Product Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 53,546 shares at $16.79 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that SHARMA TOM is holding 55,039 shares at $899,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.