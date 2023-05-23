The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Applied UV Inc.’s (AUVI) Stock

The stock of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has gone up by 26.12% for the week, with a -21.89% drop in the past month and a -47.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.08% for AUVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for AUVI’s stock, with a -49.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is $2.50, which is $4.69 above the current market price. The public float for AUVI is 6.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUVI on May 23, 2023 was 128.48K shares.

AUVI) stock’s latest price update

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 26.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUVI Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -18.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +29.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5223. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw -38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUVI starting from WOO MONICA L, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jan 12. After this action, WOO MONICA L now owns 22,100 shares of Applied UV Inc., valued at $1,998 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -50.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.