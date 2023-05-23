The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A) Stock

The stock of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has gone up by 0.86% for the week, with a -6.79% drop in the past month and a -9.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.06% for A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for A’s stock, with a -7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is above average at 29.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is $162.00, which is $32.69 above the current market price. The public float for A is 294.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of A on May 23, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 128.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

A Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.84. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Ancher-Jensen Henrik, who sale 29,500 shares at the price of $155.78 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ancher-Jensen Henrik now owns 70,793 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $4,595,510 using the latest closing price.

Grau Dominique, the Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $159.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Grau Dominique is holding 92,379 shares at $636,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.