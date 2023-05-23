The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 71.23, but the company has seen a 1.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is above average at 12.20x. The 36-month beta value for HIG is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HIG is $87.50, which is $17.2 above than the current price. The public float for HIG is 308.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of HIG on May 23, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

HIG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a 1.01% increase in the past week, with a 1.98% rise in the past month, and a -8.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for HIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for HIG’s stock, with a -0.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIG Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.06. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $70.25 back on May 08. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 3,172 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $23,604 using the latest closing price.

Bennett Jonathan R, the EVP of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 21 shares at $69.81 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Bennett Jonathan R is holding 25,643 shares at $1,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.