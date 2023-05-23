The -4.90% Simple Moving Average of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a 0.88% increase in the past week, with a -4.90% drop in the past month, and a -10.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for GS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for GS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is above average at 11.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The public float for GS is 331.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GS on May 23, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 326.15, however, the company has experienced a 0.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Blackstone meets with lenders on Chicago office building, an investment it wrote down to zero last year

GS Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $328.99. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who sale 24,819,473 shares at the price of $21.61 back on May 08. After this action, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC now owns 110,337 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $536,472,909 using the latest closing price.

LEE BRIAN J, the Chief Risk Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $337.66 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that LEE BRIAN J is holding 15,052 shares at $1,012,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.