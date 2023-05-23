The -14.30% Simple Moving Average of Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CYH stock has gone down by -2.28%, with a monthly decline of -41.86% and a quarterly plunge of -48.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Community Health Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.27% for CYH stock, with a simple moving average of -14.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) by analysts is $6.44, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 126.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CYH was 2.04M shares.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH)’s stock price has decreased by -1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.47. However, the company has seen a -2.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Community Health Stock Drops 35%. Wall Street Didn’t Expect an Earnings Loss.

CYH Trading at -27.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -42.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.18. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw -20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Aug 02. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 4,059,196 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $2,352,000 using the latest closing price.

SMITH WAYNE T, the Executive Chairman of Community Health Systems Inc., purchase 200,000 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SMITH WAYNE T is holding 3,259,196 shares at $600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.