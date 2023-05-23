The -13.88% Decline of Wipro Limited’s (WIT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Wipro Limited (WIT) has seen a 1.49% increase in the past week, with a 8.39% gain in the past month, and a -0.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for WIT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for WIT’s stock, with a -0.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Right Now?

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WIT is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 8 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WIT is $4.74, which is -$0.63 below the current market price. The public float for WIT is 1.48B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.77% of that float. The average trading volume for WIT on May 23, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

WIT) stock’s latest price update

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.58 in comparison to its previous close of 4.66, however, the company has experienced a 1.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WIT Trading at 5.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIT rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Wipro Limited saw 2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.93 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wipro Limited stands at +12.54. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wipro Limited (WIT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.