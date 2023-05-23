The -13.88% Decline of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, WPRT stock has gone down by -4.28%, with a monthly decline of -11.58% and a quarterly plunge of -39.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.16% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for WPRT’s stock, with a -26.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is $3.78, The public float for WPRT is 151.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPRT on May 23, 2023 was 466.27K shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.46 in relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WPRT Trading at -13.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7283. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw -9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.