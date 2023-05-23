The -13.88% Decline of Fortive Corporation’s (FTV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FTV stock has gone up by 1.14%, with a monthly decline of -0.55% and a quarterly plunge of -0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Fortive Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.85% for FTV’s stock, with a 1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is above average at 31.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fortive Corporation (FTV) is $75.32, which is $7.12 above the current market price. The public float for FTV is 348.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTV on May 23, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

FTV) stock’s latest price update

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV)’s stock price has soared by 1.10 in relation to previous closing price of 65.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

FTV Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.56. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 3,249 shares at the price of $67.75 back on Feb 27. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 32,721 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $220,120 using the latest closing price.

Walker Stacey A., the SVP – Human Resources of Fortive Corporation, sale 1,336 shares at $66.39 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Walker Stacey A. is holding 37,946 shares at $88,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.42. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fortive Corporation (FTV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.10. Total debt to assets is 21.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fortive Corporation (FTV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.