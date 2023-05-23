Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 8.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) by analysts is $9.60, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of VIV was 1.73M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stock saw an increase of -2.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.01% and a quarterly increase of 8.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 8.30% for the last 200 days.

VIV Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.