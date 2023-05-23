Sysco Corporation (SYY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is above average at 23.74x. The 36-month beta value for SYY is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SYY is $85.67, which is $14.53 above than the current price. The public float for SYY is 506.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SYY on May 23, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.82 in relation to its previous close of 73.13. However, the company has experienced a -3.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Sysco Hires Kenny Cheung as Finance Chief

SYY’s Market Performance

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen a -3.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.98% decline in the past month and a -6.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for SYY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for SYY’s stock, with a -8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYY Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.70. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 112.30, with 6.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.