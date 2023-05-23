Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): A Technical Analysis

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is $37.30, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for SNV is 143.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNV on May 23, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has increased by 2.56 when compared to last closing price of 27.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SNV’s Market Performance

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has seen a 5.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.55% decline in the past month and a -33.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for SNV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.01% for SNV’s stock, with a -25.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNV Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -25.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from Irby John H., who purchase 3,575 shares at the price of $28.20 back on May 05. After this action, Irby John H. now owns 13,706 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $100,815 using the latest closing price.

Creson Shellie, the EVP and Chief Risk Officer of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 2,800 shares at $28.33 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Creson Shellie is holding 34,648 shares at $79,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.