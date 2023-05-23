Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Stock Sees a-0.29 Decrease

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has gone up by 0.88% for the week, with a 5.87% rise in the past month and a 1.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.00% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is above average at 27.20x. The 36-month beta value for SHO is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHO is $10.00, which is -$0.1 below than the current price. The public float for SHO is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.07% of that float. The average trading volume of SHO on May 23, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) has decreased by -0.29 when compared to last closing price of 10.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHO Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 6.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.17.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.