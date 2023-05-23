Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is above average at 2.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is $28.13, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for SBLK is 93.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBLK on May 23, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

SBLK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) has dropped by -1.53 compared to previous close of 18.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBLK’s Market Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has experienced a 1.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.18% drop in the past month, and a -15.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for SBLK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.39% for SBLK’s stock, with a -10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBLK Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.34. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +39.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.58. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.