Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has increased by 3.91 when compared to last closing price of 25.58. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPR is also noteworthy at 1.65.

The public float for SPR is 104.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on May 23, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stock saw a decrease of 10.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for SPR’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPR Trading at -10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.11. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw -10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., sale 500 shares at $26.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 17,641 shares at $13,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Equity return is now at value 599.60, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.