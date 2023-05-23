SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The average price estimated by analysts for SLGC is $5.63, which is $2.29 above than the current price. The public float for SLGC is 162.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. The average trading volume of SLGC on May 23, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC)’s stock price has plunge by 7.42relation to previous closing price of 3.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SLGC’s Market Performance

SLGC’s stock has risen by 5.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.12% and a quarterly rise of 12.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for SomaLogic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.46% for SLGC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

SLGC Trading at 21.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGC rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, SomaLogic Inc. saw 32.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGC

Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.