Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM)’s stock price has plunge by 0.10relation to previous closing price of 71.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/21/23 that Lithium Miners Slump as Chile Unveils State-Led Policy

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is above average at 5.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is $98.76, which is $23.92 above the current market price. The public float for SQM is 142.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SQM on May 23, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM stock saw an increase of -3.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.15% and a quarterly increase of -15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.42% for SQM’s stock, with a -19.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SQM Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.99. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw -10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.35 for the present operating margin

+53.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 83.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.89. Equity return is now at value 96.20, with 40.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), the company’s capital structure generated 60.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.83. Total debt to assets is 27.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.