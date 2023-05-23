SM Energy Company (SM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SM Energy Company (SM) is $40.77, which is $12.58 above the current market price. The public float for SM is 118.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SM on May 23, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

SM) stock’s latest price update

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)’s stock price has plunge by 5.47relation to previous closing price of 26.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SM’s Market Performance

SM Energy Company (SM) has experienced a 6.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.15% rise in the past month, and a -4.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for SM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for SM stock, with a simple moving average of -21.46% for the last 200 days.

SM Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.57. In addition, SM Energy Company saw -19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Vogel Herbert S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $25.63 back on Mar 15. After this action, Vogel Herbert S now owns 406,063 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $25,630 using the latest closing price.

Vogel Herbert S, the President & CEO of SM Energy Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $29.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Vogel Herbert S is holding 405,063 shares at $29,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.16 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at +33.11. The total capital return value is set at 44.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.14. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 22.40 for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Company (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 52.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SM Energy Company (SM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.