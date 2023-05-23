Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by analysts is $119.17, which is $16.59 above the current market price. The public float for SWKS is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On May 23, 2023, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.85M shares.

SWKS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has plunged by -0.40 when compared to previous closing price of 102.50, but the company has seen a 5.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Skyworks Stock Is Falling as Street Weighs In on Earnings

SWKS’s Market Performance

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has experienced a 5.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.83% drop in the past month, and a -8.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.65% for the last 200 days.

SWKS Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.81. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 12.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $120.03 back on Feb 10. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,994 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $360,090 using the latest closing price.

Durham Karilee A, the SVP, Human Resources of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 2,716 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Durham Karilee A is holding 13,428 shares at $298,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.