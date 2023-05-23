Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has gone down by -0.54% for the week, with a 7.92% rise in the past month and a -23.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.15% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.53% for SYTA’s stock, with a -49.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SYTA is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYTA is $0.50, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for SYTA on May 23, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.37 in comparison to its previous close of 0.13, however, the company has experienced a -0.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SYTA Trading at -8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +16.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1181. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -15.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.