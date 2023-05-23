Should You Invest in TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WULF is $1.67, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 74.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.39% of that float. The average trading volume for WULF on May 23, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.49 in relation to its previous close of 1.56. However, the company has experienced a 3.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WULF’s Market Performance

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a 3.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.41% rise in the past month, and a 142.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.09% for WULF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for WULF’s stock, with a 51.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WULF Trading at 30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares surge +13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +179.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6585. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 144.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.